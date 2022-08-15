Mr. JL Winton, age 88, of Pelham, TN passed from this life Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Sheltering Arms in Palmer, TN. Mr. Winton was born in Pelham, TN, to his late parents Claude and Nell Sartain Winton. He worked at Grundy Farmers’ Co-Op in Pelham for many years serving in many capacities. He was a member of the Church of Christ. Mr. Winton loved talking to people and loved spending time with his grandkids. He also dearly loved his dog, Colbie, and very much missed his wife of 64 years, Verna Winton, who preceded him in death in 2018. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Paul, Lewie, Glen, Bobby, Kelly and a sister, Edna. Mr. Winton is survived by daughters, Teresa (Tim) Cunningham and Gaye (John) Kelley; grandchildren, Courtney Pragel, John (Jessica) Cunningham, Blake (Teela) Kelley, and Drew Kelley; great grandchildren, Camden Reese Pragel, Eloise and Westley; several nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, August 16, 2022, from 11:00am until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Warren Cemetery in Pelham, TN.