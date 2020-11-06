Jimmy Wayne Solomon, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 at Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 81. Jimmy was born in Winchester to the late William and Sadie Busbee Solomon. When he was young, Jimmy loved working on old cars with his friends and also traveled around with a carnival selling cotton candy with his machine that he owned. He then went on to work for over 30 years as a Designer Draftsman at Arnold Engineering Development Center and designed wings for airplanes that were tested in the wind tunnels. After he was semi-retired, Jimmy was specially called back into work and was instrumental in fixing the foam malfunction issues that caused the disintegration of the Columbia Space Shuttle in 2003. Apart from his work at AEDC, Jimmy’s passion was woodworking. He owned his own frame shop and tore down approximately 70 barns to accumulate barnwood to use for picture frames. Jimmy was a member of the Gospel Tabernacle Baptist Church in Tullahoma, rang the bells every Christmas with the Salvation Army, and was also a member of the Tennessee Army National Guard. In the words of his family, Jimmy was the hardest working man they have ever known and he had a deep love for his family, especially his granddaughters, who lovingly called him “Pop”. Pop loved to prank his granddaughters with silly gifts for Christmas and it became something that they always looked forward to. Jimmy is survived by his loving wife, Patsy Solomon; one son, Greg Solomon and his wife Jackie; his two granddaughters, Blair Bonfini and her husband Nick, and Alexis Solomon; and his constant companion and best buddy, Cosmo. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8th, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00pm with the funeral to follow at 2:00pm with Pastors Rod Schrader and Jack Hice officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Gospel Tabernacle Baptist Church, 965 Gourdneck Road NW, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
