Jimmy Ray Flowers, age 77, died Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Tennova-Harton
Healthcare Hospital in Tullahoma, TN. He passed away peacefully with his
wife and some of his children at his side. He leaves behind his wife,
Carol Flowers, son William Flowers, a daughter and son-in-law Tina and Jim
Gaines, stepchildren, Connie and Jack Tolhurst, and Brian and Lori Simmons,
an adopted daughter, Destiny and husband and Joe Fayad, numerous
grandchildren and great grandchildren, and a sister Janette Toth.
Jimmy was born July 15, 1941 to Helen Cook and Luther Flowers in Dewitt
Arkansas. He grew up in Centerville, Tennessee and later joined the U S
Army serving in Germany. After serving in the military, Jimmy relocated to
Detroit Michigan where he became a millwright for Ford Motor Company and
later retired from Ford. Jimmy was an avid fisherman, hunter, golfer and
accomplished billiards player. He had an overall love of the outdoors, he
also enjoyed archery, bowling, boating, gun and knife building, old west
movies and playing the lottery.
Anyone touched by his life will remember him for his generous nature and
his love for his family.
Private Family services will be held at a later date.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS