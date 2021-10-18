Jimmy Leon Hanley of Tullahoma passed this life Sunday, October 17, 2021 at
his residence at the age of 73. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Wednesday, October 20 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial
to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends
from 12 PM until the service time.
Mr. Hanley, a native of Franklin County, was the son of the late Howard and
Eunice Anderton Hanley. He enjoyed playing softball, fishing and watching
football. He was an avid TN Vols fan. He loved being with his family and
enjoyed playing with his great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Billy
Anderton, Steve Hanley and Kenneth D. Hanley and sisters, Freeda Anderton
Keeton and Brenda Partin.
Mr. Hanley is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Deborah Hanley of
Tullahoma; son, Shawn Hanley of Tullahoma; daughter, Angela Hanley-Ferrell
(Richard) of Tullahoma; brother, Howard Jack Hanley of Shelbyville;
grandchildren, Sasha Krueger (fiancé, Frankie), Austin Chase Lendley, Adam
Leon Hanley and Brandon Hanley and great grandchildren, Xavia K. Mayes and
Rocket Gillis.
