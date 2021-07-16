Jimmy “Jimbo” A Bailey of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, July 15,
2021 at Vanderbilt Medical Center at the age of 51. Funeral Services are
scheduled at 2 PM, Sunday, July 18 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Union Grove Cemetery in Franklin County. The family
will receive friends on Sunday from 12 PM until the service time.
A native of Tullahoma, he was the son of the late William Jackson and
Mattie Bell Ray Bailey. He attended Moore County High School where he
played football. He was a member of Marantha Baptist Church in Tullahoma
and enjoyed fishing, drawing and writing poetry. He was an avid TN Vols
and TN Titans fan and was very interested in Indian artifacts. He had an
extensive Dream Catcher and knife collection.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Johnny,
Riley and Roger Dale Bailey and sister, Brenda Gail Castleman.
He is survived by sons, Jimmy Alan Bailey Jr and Dakota Wade Bailey;
brother, Keith Bailey of Lynchburg; sisters, Ruth Limbough (Craig), Sandra
Cyree and Penny Bailey, all of Tullahoma and Tina Bailey of Lynchburg;
adopted sister, Amy Wilson of Lynchburg; good friends, Jason and Joe
Charleton, both of Lynchburg and Billy Brandon of Lynchburg and several
nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
his honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.