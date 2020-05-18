Jimmy D. Swann of Decherd passed this life suddenly on Thursday, May 14,
2020 at Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital at the age of 78. Family
Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later time.
Mr. Swann, a native of Decherd was the son of the late Virgil and Faye
Sublett Swann. He was a graduate of Franklin County High School. He was a
surveyor and retired from the Tennessee Department of Transportation. He
loved spending time with his family and enjoyed farming and raising cattle.
He was an avid UT football fan and loved his dogs, Barney, Ellie, Ruffers
and Jack.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Billy Joe
Swann.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Stephenie Eskew Swann of Decherd;
sons, Stephen Swann and his wife, Mary of Decherd and Joseph “Jedd” Swann
and his wife, Meredith of Decherd; sisters, Barbara Weaver of Decherd and
Betty Warmbrod and her husband, John of Belvidere; grandchildren, Tyler
Swann and Bryant Swann and his wife, Emily; mother-in-law, Isabel Eskew of
Winchester; brother-in-law, Sam Eskew and his wife, Pam of Estill Springs;
nephews, Terry Weaver and his wife, Leslie of Gunter, TX and Alex Eskew and
his wife, Jamie of Estill Springs; nieces, Cindy Chambless and her husband,
Don of Jacksonville, FL, Babs Feaster and her husband, Joe of Belvidere,
Sherri Gamble and her husband, Jeff of Belvidere, Joanna Miller and her
husband, Clifton of Belvidere and Wendi Weaver of Decherd; best friend and
cousin, Ronnie Swann of Decherd and several cousins, great nieces and
nephews, great great nieces and nephews and good friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
his honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorials Processing,
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or a charity of your choice.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements