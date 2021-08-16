Mr. Jimmy Charles Burr, age 85, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Sunday, August 15, 2021, in Manchester, TN.
Mr. Burr was born in Madisonville, TX, to his late parents C.W. “Buddy”
Burr and Elsie Jean Goodrum Burr. He worked for AEDC in Manchester for many
years. Mr. Burr was a Past Master of Hillsboro Masonic Lodge #382 and has
been a Mason for many years. He also loved woodworking making walking canes
and staffs. Mr. Burr never met a stranger and will be missed dearly. In
addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Robert
Charles Burr and brother, Donald Eugene Burr.
Mr. Burr is survived by his wife of 39 years, Helen Kay Williams Burr;
first wife, Mary Lynn Corbin Haggard; son, James Michael (Cathy) Burr;
daughter, Sharon Lynn Woodard; brother, Dwight Eisenhower (Gloria) Burr;
sisters, Almera McCoslin, Nancy Elizabeth (George) McDonald, and Cynthia
(Larry) Stretz; grandchildren, Anna Woodard, Stone Woodard, Grace Woodard,
Hope Woodard, Matthew Burr, and Megan Burr; cousin, Hillary Goodrum;
several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from
3:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral
services will be conducted on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 2:00pm in the
chapel of Central Funeral Home with Dr. Dean Northcutt and Pastor Evan
Owens officiating. Burial will follow in Morrison Cemetery in Morrison, TN.
Brad Davenport, Chad Williams, Matthew Burr, Stone Woodard, Terry Smith,
and Dwight Burr will serve as active pallbearers. David Howe, Stanton
Roberson, Jim Shild, Ray Freeze, Joe Leopardi, Mike Winton, Bill Inzer,
Ronald Black, Wayne Davenport, Jim Woodard, and Don Miller will serve as
honorary pallbearers.
