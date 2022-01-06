Mr. Jimmie Louis Sullivan Sr., age 86, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at his
residence.
Mr. Sullivan was born in Cartwright, TN, to his late parents Luther “Blue”
Sullivan and Willie Mae Layman Sullivan. He owned his own furniture
business for most of his life. Outside of work, he loved hunting, fishing,
and spending time with his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jim Sullivan
Jr. and a brother, Jackie Sullivan.
Mr. Sullivan is survived by a son, Rodney (Lisa) Sullivan; daughters, Kathy
(Thierry) Sullivan Mack and Shelby (Jessee) Machele Sullivan Anderson;
brother, Harold Sullivan; sister, Betty West; grandchildren, McKenzie
Sullivan, Hayley Green, Michael “Fred” Griffith, Matthew Evans, Steven
Evans, Will Anderson, Jason Sullivan, Terry Sullivan, Adam Sullivan, Erin
Sullivan, Steven Evans, and David Morgan; several great grandchildren.
Per Mr. Sullivan’s wishes, he will be cremated. No services are scheduled
at this time.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com