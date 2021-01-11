Funeral services for Jimmie Burl Bryan, age 84 of McMinnville, will be
conducted on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11 AM at the Manchester Funeral
Home chapel. Burial will follow in the Adam Duncan cemetery. Visitation
with the family will be held on Friday, January 15 from 4 – 8 PM at the
funeral home. Mr. Bryan passed away on January 9 at his home.
Mr. Bryan was born on September 7, 1936, to the late Charlie and Euna Dye
Bryan in Manchester. He was a member of the Goose Pond Methodist Church and
he was a retired steam roller for the Roger’s Group.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Bryan is preceded in death by his wife,
Mary Ann Martin Bryan, son, Randall Bryan, grandson, Bryan Swoape,
brothers, David and Norman Bryan, and sister, Joyce Seals. He is survived
by his son, James “Tommy” Bryan; daughters, Pamela West and her husband,
Charlie, and Lisa Holder, and her husband, Sean; grandchildren, Melissa
Swann and her husband, Kris, Gregg West and his wife, Laura, Timmy Swoape
and his wife, Linda, Michelle Reno, and Sandy Bryan; several great
grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bryan family.