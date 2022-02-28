Jill L. Blackburn of Huntland passed this life on Sunday, February 27, 2022
at the age of 42. Funeral Services are scheduled on Wednesday, March 2, 2022
at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Watson
Cemetery in Huntland. The family will receive friends from 5-8 pm on Tuesday,
March 1, 2022.
A native of Nashville, she was the daughter of the late Phillip and Lorena
Clark Blackburn. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, family and
friends. She enjoyed cooking, watching mystery shows on TV, reading and
taking long bubble baths.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents,
Lonzo and Elsie Clark and Evelyn and Zane Blackburn.
Jill is survived by her son, Dillon Summers (Allisa) of Huntland;
daughters, Monica Summers and Jenny Blackburn, both of Huntland, Kiara
Blackburn of Sewanee and Brooklyn Blackburn of Shelbyville; brother, Jimmy
Dale Moody (Desiree) of Huntland; sister, Paula Carr (Steve) of Ankeny,
Iowa; boyfriend, G W Taylor Jr. of Huntland and grandchildren, Avery,
Paisley, Ivy and Mylan.
