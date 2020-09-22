Mr. Jewell Ray Chatman, age 88 years, 1 month, and 14 days, passed away on
Saturday, September 19, 2020, at St. Thomas Rutherford after an extended
illness. Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, September 26,
2020, at 10 AM in the Shady Grove Cemetery with Bro. Ralph Hart
officiating. Visitation with the family will be held at Manchester Funeral
Home from 9 – 9:30 AM.
Mr. Ray was born on August 5, 1932, to the late Jess and Maggie Bennett
Chatman in McMinnville, TN. He was of the Church of Christ faith and a
member of the Summitville Church of Christ. After his high school
graduation in 1950, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served
his country for 22 years in Japan, Korea, Viet Nam, and other countries in
the intelligence department. Towards the end of his military career, Mr.
Ray served on the missile sights at the Silos in South Dakota. In 1973, he
moved Louisville, KY where he was hired in the maintenance department at
Phillip Morris.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Ray is preceded in death by his first wife,
Martha Alene Morris Chatman; daughter, Sharon Lee Chatman; and brother,
Walter L. Chatman. He is survived by his wife, Hilma June MacAfee Chatman;
daughter, Patricia Morgan and her husband, Chuck of KY; friend and
caretaker, Shelton Jones; special, extended family, Jayden and Caiden
Warren, and Zeke and Zane Jones.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Chatman family.