Mrs. Jewel Mae Wiser Smartt, age 87, of Hermitage,
TN, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, in Nashville, TN after an
extended illness.
Mrs. Smartt was born in Coffee Co., TN, to her late parents William Alfred
Wiser and Penny Irene Charles Wiser. She worked for Bell South for many
years serving in many capacities, most recently in clerical work with the
dial bureau before her retirement. Mrs. Smartt was a member of the
Telephone Pioneers and loved sewing, crocheting and reading. In addition to
her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Thomas
Smartt; son Michael Charles Smartt; brother, Herman Wiser; sisters, Frances
Huddleston, Wilma Lasiter, and Louise Peay.
Mrs. Smartt is survived by her daughters, Brenda Gale Black and Vicki
(Marshall) Lynne West; brothers, John (Emily) Clayton Wiser and Leighton
Wiser; sisters, Barbara Livesay; eight grandchildren, twelve great
grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 12 noon
until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services
will be conducted following visitation at 2:00pm with Bro. Danny Anderson
officiating. Burial will follow in Hillsboro Presbyterian Cemetery in
Hillsboro, TN.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.