Jessie Williams Voorhies, age 79, of Winchester, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, April 24 th , 2022 at his residence. He was born in Poland, Louisiana to the late Jessie H. and Ora Mary Voorhies. Jessie served his country for 20 years in the United States Air Force, attaining the rank of Master Sergeant. After his retirement from the Air Force, he worked part-time for a few years doing construction work. His most loved hobbies were playing golf and fishing. Jessie was a member of Little Hurricane Baptist Church and loved his Lord and all his church family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James Lee and Milburn Voorhies; one sister, Barbara Charrier. Jessie is survived by his wife of 56 years, Martha Voorhies of Winchester; two sisters, Henrietta Ovella (E.J.) and Lola Belt of Alexandria, Louisiana; and many loving nieces and nephews and their families. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 27 th , 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 28 th , 2022 ay 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Darrell Cantrell and Bro Donald Gregory officiating. Interment will follow at Little Hurricane Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Tunnel To Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd. Staten Island, New York 10306. Please include a note to indicate your gift is in memory of Jessie W. Voorhies. Donations can also be made by calling (718) 987-1931 or online at t2t.org.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.