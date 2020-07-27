Jessie Sue Rowland Rutledge, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, July 26th, 2020 at her home at the age of 54. She was born in Manchester to the late Mr. & Mrs. Billy Rowland. Jessie loved the ocean and being at the beach. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister. Jessie is survived by her husband, Joe Rutledge; daughter, Ashley Reid and her children, Isabella Eldridge and Liam Reid; son, Cameron Hevener; son, Joseph Rutledge and his children, Valerie Carlie and Cassie Rutledge; daughter, Melissa Keen and her children, Samantha Keen, Evan Miller, and Raylen Ray; daughter, Laquitta Qualls and her children, Kannon Baker, Maliah Qualls, and Makayla Qualls; daughter, Latisha Sharp and her children, Joseph Sharp and Gracie Crook; son, Joe Rutledge Jr.; and one sister, Vickie Brown and her children, Brittney and Colton Brown. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 3:00-5:00pm with a memorial service to immediately follow at 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Kilgore Funeral Home to help cover funeral costs.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jessie Sue Rowland Rutledge
Jessie Sue Rowland Rutledge, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, July 26th, 2020 at her home at the age of 54. She was born in Manchester to the late Mr. & Mrs. Billy Rowland. Jessie loved the ocean and being at the beach. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister. Jessie is survived by her husband, Joe Rutledge; daughter, Ashley Reid and her children, Isabella Eldridge and Liam Reid; son, Cameron Hevener; son, Joseph Rutledge and his children, Valerie Carlie and Cassie Rutledge; daughter, Melissa Keen and her children, Samantha Keen, Evan Miller, and Raylen Ray; daughter, Laquitta Qualls and her children, Kannon Baker, Maliah Qualls, and Makayla Qualls; daughter, Latisha Sharp and her children, Joseph Sharp and Gracie Crook; son, Joe Rutledge Jr.; and one sister, Vickie Brown and her children, Brittney and Colton Brown. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 3:00-5:00pm with a memorial service to immediately follow at 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Kilgore Funeral Home to help cover funeral costs.