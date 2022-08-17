Jesse Clayton Mangrum of Normandy passed this life on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton Hospital, at the age of 83. A memorial service is scheduled for 11 AM on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will accept friends from 9 AM until service time.
Mr. Mangrum was the son of the late James Edward Mangrum and Elsie Metcalf Mangrum. He enjoyed camping, fishing, tinkering in his shop, watching sports and game shows.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his twin brother, Roy Lee Mangrum and brother, James Edward Mangrum Jr. and his sister, Mary Evelyn Mangrum.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Mangrum; sons, Rusty Mangrum of Tullahoma and Jesse Mangrum (Joanna) of Estill Springs; daughter, Joyce Turek of Normandy; brother, Harold Mangrum of Smyrna; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.