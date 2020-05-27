Mr. Jerry Wayne Banks, 66, passed away Tuesday May
27, 2020 at his home. He was born in Manchester, Tennessee on February 17,
1954.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Henry Banks.
He was retired from Carrier Corporation in Morrison, Tennessee. He loved
to drive his 1968 Camaro.
He is survived by his mother, Manevera Florence Espy; son, Jeremy Wayne
Banks; daughter, Stephanie Cornelison; brothers, John David Banks; sisters,
Joann Thomas and Shelia McCurry; grandchildren, Chelsey Presley and D.J.
Cornelison; great grandson, Daylon Roman “Rooster” Cornelison; several
nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday in the Central Funeral Home
chapel with Minister, Joseph Watters officiating with burial to follow in
the Hurricane Cemetery. Visitation: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Thursday at Central
Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com