Jerry W. Marr, of Fayetteville, passed this life on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at the age of 66. The family will welcome friends for Visitation on Friday, July 9 from 3:30pm until 7:00pm at Lynchburg Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 10 at 2pm at Lynchburg Funeral Home, with Brother Jimmy Marr officiating. Burial to follow at Flintville Cemetery.
Jerry, a native of Lincoln County, was the son of the late J.W. and Gracie Hasty Marr. He proudly served our country as a member of the National Guard and was a member of the VFW. He was a family man who loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren. Mr. Marr was a hard worker and enjoyed spending his free-time fishing, collecting diecast cars, and watching the Atlanta Braves.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Kathy D. Marr; son, Jody Jay Marr; daughter, Melissa Dawn Marr; sisters, Mary Kathrine Bevels and Margaret Ann Marr; brother, James Allen Marr.
He is survived by his son, Jerry Wayne Marr Jr (Joeann Kidd); daughters, Tina Pruett (John) and Christy Cotten (Jerry Tomlin); brothers, Jimmie Marr (Donna), Johnnie Marr, Jim Boe Marr; sisters, Martha Hentz, Margie Wagner, Marsha Jett; grandchildren, Brian Cotten, David Cotten, Joseph Cotten, John John Pruett, Joshua Pruett, Justin Pruett, Hope Cotten, Faith Pruett, Austin Marr, Mary Kidd, Stephanie Cotten, Michael Cotten, Isaiah Marr, Elijah Marr.
