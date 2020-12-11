Jerry Ray Taylor of Petersburg, passed this life on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the age of 56, surrounded by his loving family. No services are scheduled at this time.
Mr. Taylor was born in Brooksville, Florida to the late Wilburn and Betty Watson Taylor. He was a jack-of-all-trades and tinkered with anything that was put in front of him. He enjoyed his years as a truck driver and also enjoyed fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Carl Taylor, Diemer Taylor, and Buddy Taylor; sister, Louise Watson.
He is survived by daughters, Heather Marie Haroon (Nearchan) of Pulaski, Beth Leeann Suttles (Joey) of Indiana, Alisha Fay Lungren (Jason) of Indiana; brother, Harvey Watson of Fayetteville; sisters, Kathy Weston (Randy) of Petersburg and Mary Ellen Weston of Park City; and his eight grandchildren.
For online guest registry please visit, www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com
LYNCHBURG FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.
Jerry Ray Taylor
Jerry Ray Taylor of Petersburg, passed this life on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the age of 56, surrounded by his loving family. No services are scheduled at this time.