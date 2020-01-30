Crews, Jerry Lynn Tomlinson, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 at the age of 73. Jerry Lynn was a native of Fairhope, Alabama and a long-time resident of Winchester, Tennessee. She graduated in 1964 from Fairhope High School and attended The University of Southern Mississippi. After college, Jerry Lynn joined the family business, Emperor Clock Company and Empress Chandeliers, and went on to own and manage many more businesses in her lifetime. Jerry Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, George and Bobbye Fowler; her husbands, John E. Tomlinson, Sr., and Morris Crews; and numerous other family members. She is survived by her daughter, Jodi Lynn Craig; her son, John (Tina) E. Tomlinson Jr.; her sister, Sandra Fowler Little; grandchildren, Evan (Emily) Tomlinson, Chelsey Tomlinson, and Chancellor Tomlinson; nephew, Larry (Bridget) Wilson Jr. and their children; cousins, Kay Freeman, Liz Dyar, and Becky Nichols; and her special friend, Roy J. Spencer who was by her side until the end. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 from 1:00-3:00pm at Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home in Fairhope, Alabama with the funeral to immediately follow at 3:00pm with Dr. Henry Cox officiating. Burial will follow at the Memory Gardens of Fairhope. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry Lynn Tomlinson Crews
