Jerry Lynn Gatlin passed this life on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the age of 80. A private graveside service will be held.
Mr. Gatlin, a native of Lincoln County, was the son of the late Robert and Gladys Vincent Gatlin. He served in the ministry as Pastor for at least 25 years; serving in churches such as Stony Point Church of Christ, Elora Church of Christ, Lexie Crossroads Church of Christ, and most recently at Antioch Church of Christ. He loved to talk to others and tell them his stories. He was an avid Alabama football fan and continued to watch and support the Lincoln County High School football team throughout his life. Mr. Gatlin had many hobbies and enjoyed basketball, softball, diving, fishing, and hunting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lewis Gatlin; sisters, Pauline Brice and Lucille Braden.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 59 years, Lou Gatlin of Fayetteville; daughters, Fran Beard (Phillip) of Fayetteville and Kristy George of Cincinnati; brother, Wendell Gatlin (Winnie) of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Meghan Travis (Nick) of Fayetteville and HayLee Beard of Fayetteville; great grandchildren, BentLee Travis, Bailor Travis, and Rue Beard.
