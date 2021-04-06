Mr. Jerry Dale Henegar, age 79, of Morrison, TN,
passed away on April 4, 2021 at his home after an extended illness.
Mr. Henegar was born in Coffee County, TN, on September 23, 1941 to his
late parents B.F. and Alta Heatherly Henegar. He was a member of the Church
of Christ at Pocahontas. Mr. Henegar retired from Goodrich in Tullahoma
after 40 plus years and he was also a farmer. In addition to his parents,
he was preceded in death by brother and sister-in-law, James Herman and
Jaunita Henegar; sister and brother-in-law, Virginia Henegar and Dale
Nunley; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Lucy Sparks.
Mr. Henegar is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ruby Sparks Henegar,
Morrison, TN; 3 sons, Mike (Midge) Henegar, Morrison, TN, Marty (Jennifer)
Henegar, Manchester, TN, and Don (Kandy) Henegar, Murfreesboro, TN; 3
grandsons, Michael Henegar (Brittany), Manchester, TN, Matthew Henegar,
Manchester, TN, and Jonathan Henegar, Manchester, TN; 3 granddaughters,
Rachel Henegar, Chattanooga, TN, Madison and Megan Henegar, Murfreesboro,
TN; 2 step-grandsons, Jerett and Hayden Ziegler, Manchester, TN; 1 great
grandson, Tripp Henegar, Manchester, TN; 2 sisters, Alice Rigney (Bruce)
and Teresa McFadden of Manchester, TN.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from 4:00pm until
8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be
conducted on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central
Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow at Shady Grove Cemetery in
Morrison, TN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer
Society, P.O. Box 22478,
Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Due to the current Coronavirus health crisis, the family requests that
everyone to please wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com