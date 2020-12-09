Jeremy James LaPorte of Winchester, passed this life on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the age of 39. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be scheduled at a later time.
Jeremy was born January 13, 1981 in Lansing, Michigan to Mark and Susan LaPorte of Orange Beach, Alabama. He found great joy in being with his children and was a wonderful father and husband. He had many hobbies that he fond of, such as, grilling, fishing, golfing, boating, and playing with is dogs Buster, Chloe, and Piper. He was an avid Tennessee Titans fan, but his favorite team was the Tennessee Vols.
In addition to his parent, he is survived by his loving wife, Michelle LaPorte of Winchester; son, Christian Lane LaPorte of Chapel Hill; daughters, Brooklyn Makay LaPorte and Macy Jade LaPorte of Winchester; brother, Rob LaPorte of Nashville; in-laws, Ricky and Margie Malone of Lynchburg.
Jeremy James LaPorte of Winchester, passed this life on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the age of 39. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be scheduled at a later time.