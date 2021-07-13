Jennifer Renea Bishop, of Fayetteville, went to be with her heavenly father on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at the age of 34. Family will welcome friends for Visitation on Wednesday, July 14 from 12:00pm until 2:00PM at Lynchburg Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will take place after the visitation, at 3:00PM, at Winchester Holiness Church Cemetery with Bro Sherman Lackey and Bro Joel Capizzi officiating.
Jennifer was born in Tullahoma to Cynthia Burton and the late Terry Burton. She married the love of her life, Brian Bishop on July 12, 2019 and would have celebrated 2 years of marriage.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kristie Burton; papa, James Walker; granny, Bonita Rogers; pa, Jim Rogers.
She is survived by her loving husband, Brian Bishop; mother, Cynthia Burton; sons, Jaycob Blackwell and Grayson Blackwell; daughters, Madyson Bishop and McKenzi Bishop; brother Christopher (Kayla) Keough; nana, Josephine Walker; brother-in-law, Andy Bishop; bonus family, Pop Sherman, Grandma Kathy, Aunts, Katie, Samantha, Penny; host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
