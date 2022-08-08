A celebration of life for Mrs. Jennifer Ann Brandon, age 58 of Manchester, will be conducted from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel on Friday, August 12, 2022. Mrs. Brandon passed from this life on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, TN.
Jennifer was born in Nashville, TN on July 2, 1964, the daughter of the late Larry and Bernice Kerr. She worked as a Teacher’s Assistant at College Street Elementary. Jennifer had a love for children. She would take care of anyone in need, especially her family. She loved her dogs, Bailey and Copper dearly. Jennifer was a loving and devoted wife, mother, Gigi, and aunt.
Jennifer is preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Bernice Kerr. She is survived by her beloved husband of 37 years, James E. Brandon; sons, Joshua Brandon (Evie Carpenter) and Jacob Brandon; daughter, Jamie Brandon; sister, Connie Duncan; grandson, Yorick Brandon; multiple nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
