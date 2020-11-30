Jeffrey Lee Cox was born in Guntersville, Alabama on December 11, 1962, to William Kenneth Cox and Rebecca Ann Wood Cox. Jeffrey entered into the arms of Jesus on November 25, 2020. He is best remembered as a gentle-hearted and resolute man of God and steadfast provider for his family.
Jeffrey is preceded in death by his parents, William Kenneth and Rebbeca Ann Cox. He is survived by his loving wife, Christine Irene Condra Cox; two daughters, Erica Irene Cox and Amber Leigh Cox (Michael) Sheidler; and brother, Kenneth Michael (Melanie) Cox.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Cox family.
