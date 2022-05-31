Jeffrey Douglas Kvale, age 61 years of Manchester, was born on August 7, 1960, to the late Ronald and June Larson Frerichs in Minneapolis, MN. He was a framing carpenter by trade and he enjoyed restoring cars, being outdoors, collecting many different items, and he loved his Jeep. Jeffrey was known as an amazing father and a wonderful papa who loved and followed Jesus wholeheartedly.
In addition to his parents, Jeffrey is preceded in death by his siblings, Paul and Rick Kvale, and Valerie Kvale. He is survived by his daughters, Emily Howell (Rich), Jennifer Andrew (Pat), and Lisa Kvale; siblings, Gary, Brad, and Mark Kvale, Amanda Waldsmith, Nancy Basford, and Debbie Casaus; grandchildren, Heidi, Jeffery, Chloe, Jacob, Chris, Issac, and Sophia Howell, and Aaron, Kai, and Matthew Andrew, and JJ Sandoval; several extended family members and a host of friends.
A memorial service in honor of Jeffrey will be held at a later date in Arizona.
