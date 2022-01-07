Jeff Allen Simons passed this life on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the
Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 58. Memorial Services will be
held at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home on January 13, 2022 at 2 PM. The
family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2 PM.
Mr. Simons, a native of Syracuse, NY, was the son of the late James Simons
and Karen Wiley Simons, who survives. He enjoyed riding motorcycles,
working on classic cars and playing pranks on people. He was an avid
Indianapolis Colts fan. His family’s nicknames for him were “Dadman” and
the “Lord of all French Fries”.
In addition to his mother, Karen Wiley Simons of Syracuse, NY, he is
survived by his wife, Ellen Simons of Shelbyville; daughters, Amanda Lynn
Simons of Murfreesboro, Jessica Mae Simons of Syracuse, NY and Veronica
Sheryl Simons of Shelbyville; brothers, James Simons (Haromi) of Japan,
Kirk Simons (Nancy) of Florida, Steven Simons of Tennessee and Gary Simons
(Vicki) of Syracuse, NY; sister, Judy Benhke of Syracuse NY; granddaughter,
Raelynn Jade Schott and “Grand pup” Scarlet Rose Simons.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.