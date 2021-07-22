Jean Downer Alexander, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, July 19 th , 2021 at Life Care Center in Tullahoma at the age of 94. Mrs. Alexander was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey to the late Elbert Hubbard Downer and Helen Frances Duffield Downer. She graduated from Ridley Park-Pennsylvania High School in 1943 and went on to attend Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana, graduating with her bachelor’s degree in 1947. Mrs. Alexander later attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and attained her Master’s of Education degree. She taught social studies for many years in the Eaton Community School System in Ohio, and was best known for starting the annual trip to Washington D.C. for 8 th grade students. Mrs. Alexander was a long-time active member of Eaton United Church of Christ, as well as the Ohio Educators Association, the National Educators Association and the Ohio Retired Teachers Association. She was also on the National Council for Social Studies from 1973-1987 and along with her husband, drove for Meals On Wheels in Eaton for 16 years. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Alexander was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Marion Philip Alexander, who passed away in 2010. She is survived by three children, Joyce Hiebert and her husband David, Philip Alexander and his wife Sarah, and Donna Dandino and her husband Patrick; one sister, Barbara Coller; six grandchildren, Jean Hiebert Larson and her husband Brad; Mark Hiebert and his wife Lily Floeter, Randall Alexander, Samuel Alexander, Alexander Dandino and his wife Andrea, and Pauli Dandino; three great-grandchildren, Ellie, Leo, and Henry; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 5 th , 2021 from 4:00-7:00pm at Eaton United Church of Christ in Eaton, Ohio, and a memorial service will be held on Friday, August 6 th , 2021 at 10:00am, also at Eaton United Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Marion Alexander Scholarship Fund, c/o Clinton County Foundation, P.O. Box 831, Wilmington, Ohio 45177 or at [ https://ccf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list | https://ccf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list ] .
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.