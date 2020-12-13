Jean Chilton, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, December 9, 2020
at her residence at the age of 85. Private services will be conducted.
Mrs. Chilton, a native of Bedford County, was the daughter of the late
Robert and Ruby Sons Glascoe. She enjoyed cooking, knitting and flowers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Thomas Chilton; son, Jerry Chilton; brothers, Buck and Aaron Glascoe; twin
sister, Irene Damron and sisters, Ruth Damron, Helen Harris and Christine
Smith.
Mrs. Chilton is survived by daughter, Dawn Willis and her husband, Thomas
of Tullahoma and brother, Ernie Glascoe and his wife, Daisy of Tullahoma.