Mr. JD Jones, age 86, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Monday, July 12, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family. Mr. Jones was born in Coffee Co., TN, to his late parents Elmer Haley and Alice Jones. He was the owner of Jones Enterprise for 40 years of his life. Mr. Jones also loved going on cruises and went on 145 in his lifetime. Mr. Jones is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda Jones; daughter, Cheryl (Mark) Cutshaw; son, David Jones; grandchild, Jason
(Carrie) Rigney; great grandchild, Maverick Rigney. Visitation with the family will be on Friday, July 16, 2021, from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Graveside services will immediately follow at Fredonia Cemetery in Manchester, TN at 1:00pm with Jim Frizzell officiating. Jason Rigney, Thomas White, Brian Keith, Ronald Lomax, Chris Cravens, and Mark Howell will serve as active pall bearers. Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com
JD Jones
