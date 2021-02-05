Jay Hiatt, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 at his home at the age of 83. Jay was born in Danville, Illinois to the late Quintin and Kathleen Hawkins Hiatt and worked during his life as an engineer at Arnold Engineering Development Center. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Bryant Hiatt; one brother, Tom Hiatt and his wife Ann; and his loving companion and dog, Stretch. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flower, the family asks that donations be made to the Tullahoma Animal Shelter, 942 Maplewood Avenue, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jay Hiatt
Jay Hiatt, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 at his home at the age of 83. Jay was born in Danville, Illinois to the late Quintin and Kathleen Hawkins Hiatt and worked during his life as an engineer at Arnold Engineering Development Center. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Bryant Hiatt; one brother, Tom Hiatt and his wife Ann; and his loving companion and dog, Stretch. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flower, the family asks that donations be made to the Tullahoma Animal Shelter, 942 Maplewood Avenue, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.