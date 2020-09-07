Funeral services for Ms. Janie Lee Ferrell, age 70, of Manchester will be
conducted at 1:00 PM on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Manchester Funeral
Home. Burial will follow in Holland Hill Cemetery. The family will
receive friends from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020,
at the funeral home. Ms. Ferrell passed from this life surrounded by her
loving family on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at her residence.
Janie was born in Coffee County, TN, the daughter of the late Fred and Inez
Rhoton. Her world revolved around her family and spending time with her
grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Janie is also preceded in death by her loving
husband of 53 years, Donnie Ferrell, Sr.; brother, Raymond Rhoton; two
sisters, Ezell McCullough and Adele Foster. She is survived by her two
sons, Danny Ferrell (Lisa) and Donnie Ferrell, Jr. (Mary Jane); one
daughter, Angela Grosch (Pete); three brothers, Bill Rhoton, Junior Rhoton,
and Frank Rhoton; one sister, Doris Corsey; special son, James Ferrell;
nine grandchildren, Hunter Ferrell, Nathan Moore, Brianna Grosch, Clinton
Ferrell, Daniel Ferrell, Colton Ferrell, Jay Ferrell, Zack Rhoton, and
Skylar Bundy; one great-grandchild, Cadence Ferrell.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ferrell family.