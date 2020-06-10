Weitz, Janice Marie, of Cookeville, passed this life on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center at the age of 67. Janice was born in Blue Island, Illinois to the late Carl and Oneta Weitz. She was a graduate of Tullahoma High School and was also a Special Olympics participant during her life. In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by one brother, Billy Joe Weitz. She is survived by her sister, Joan Caudle (Nello); her brother, Danny Weitz (Mary); several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Mike Rewis. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10th, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 11th, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Rod Shrader officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Tennessee Special Olympics, 461 Craighead Street, Nashville, Tennessee 37204
Janice Marie Weitz 6/6/20
