Janice Gail Johnson of Winchester passed this life on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 72. There are no services scheduled at this time.
She is survived by sons, Stevie Childers and Tony Johnson; brother, Phillip Sons; sister, Audrey Mead; and grandson Matthew Yates.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Janice Gail Johnson
