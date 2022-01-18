Funeral services for Mrs. Janet Vera Keith, age 80 of Manchester, will be conducted at 11:00AM on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00AM until the time of services at the funeral home. Mrs. Keith peacefully returned home to her Lord on Friday, January 14, 2022, at her residence in Manchester, TN.
Janet was born in Ipswich, United Kingdom on July 30, 1941, the daughter of the late Albert “Sonny” and Vera Gladding. Janet met the love of her life, Clay, and they were married in 1960. While married, Janet followed Clay around the world as they travelled for his military career. Janet enjoyed bowling, watching the Atlanta Braves, and her teatime. She had a soft spot for children, animals, and anyone that was in need. Janet was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Janet is also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Clay Keith; brother, Graham Gladding. She is survived by her three sons, Dean Keith, Steven Keith, and Glen Keith (Michelle Jungers); daughter-in-law, Jackie Combs; grandchildren, Eric Keith (Abby), Renee Keith (Aaron Hawkins), Amelie Doridant, David Keith, and Hazel Keith; great-grandchildren, Thomas Keith and Annabelle Keith.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Keith family.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.