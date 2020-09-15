Ms. Janet Sue Franklin, age 77 years, 6 months, and 25 days, passed away
suddenly on September 13, 2020 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester. A
memorial graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at
11 AM in the Concord Cemetery with pastor L.Z Johnson officiating.
Ms. Janet was born on February 19, 1943, in Elkhart, IN to the late Joseph
and Pauline Miller Fodroczi. She was a homemaker who loved to read
magazines and complete crossword puzzles and work puzzle books, but her
greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her
grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Janet is preceded in death by her loving
husband of 54 years, James Thomas Franklin, sister, Sandy Brock, grandson,
Jagger Henley, and great granddaughter, Kylie Roberts.
She is survived by her children, Todd Franklin and his wife, Cindy, Greg
Franklin and his wife, Dorothy, Kelly Henley and her husband, Terry, Tracey
Reed and her husband, Jason, and Hugh Franklin; grandchildren, Misty
Henley, Jessie Roberts, Jeremiah Franklin, Skyy Henley, Noah Henley, Jasper
Henley, Carolee Jordan, J.R. Reed, and Luke Reed; great grandchildren,
Tymber Henley, Ethan Henley, Chloe Henley, Brycen Roberts, Quinton Roberts,
Alexis Roberts, and Jovi Jordan; brothers, George Moorehouse, and Larry
Moorehouse; sisters, Nancy Sims, Linda Hollis, and Georgiana Miller;
several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.