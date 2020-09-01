Janet Carr McClain Cline of Nashville, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26th, 2020, just before midnight. She had liver disease and suffered acute liver failure but now feels the joy of Heaven.
Janet was born January 11, 1948 to Raymond Carr, Jr. and Mazelle Burgess Carr in Dayton, Ohio. She married Cecil McClain in 1968 and had three children. She was remarried to Carl Cline from 2000 to 2014.
Janet is survived by her three children; Shirley Butler, Kent McClain, and Danny McClain. Five grandchildren; Tabitha, Tiffany, Lauren, Jennifer, and Julie. Six great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and her sister, Vicky Carr. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister; Sue Broyles, and brothers Mark, Steve, and John Carr.
Janet graduated Central High School in Nashville, TN and spoke fondly of her high school friends. Janet was known as being one of the neighborhood moms while raising her children. She was creative and enjoyed sewing, baking, art, and spending time with nature and animals. She enjoyed volunteering as home room mom (now called teacher assistant), as a Girl Scout den mom and assisted with both her son’s baseball teams. Janet was a cosmetologist by trade, however; wore many hats even spending time as an over the road truck driver. Janet was adventurous and liked to travel. She loved playing cards and going out to dinner with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
The family will accept visitors on Wednesday, August 19th, at 2:00 pm at Coffee County Funeral Chapel in Manchester, TN. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The American Liver Foundation.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Cline family.
