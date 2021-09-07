Mrs. Janelle Lynn Stacy Carter, age 51, of Beechgrove, TN, passed from this life on Monday, September 6, 2021, in
Murfreesboro, TN.
Mrs. Carter was born in Manchester, TN, to her parents James Buford Stacy
and Josephine Jones Stacy Baker. She worked in the Coffee County School
System as a cafeteria worker for 24 years and she was a member of Victory
in Jesus of Living Springs. Mrs. Carter loved going to dirt car races in
her free time and loved spoiling her two kids and granddaughter. She was
the best friend you could ever have and was a loving momma, nana, and wife.
Mrs. Carter is survived by her husband of 33 years, Dean Carter; mother and
step-father, Jo Stacy and Meredith Stacy; father, Buford Stacy; son,
Zachary Carter; daughter, Katie Carter; brother, Jamie (Brenda) Stacy;
step-sisters, Janice Gray and Joyce (Kevin) Duke; granddaughter, Kinsley
Willis.
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, September 11, 2021, from
5:00pm until 9:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral
services will be conducted on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 2:00pm in the
chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Sidney Parham officiating. Burial
will follow in Gilley Hill Cemetery in Beechgrove, TN.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com