Jane Ann Mennenga passed this life on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the age of 74. Memorial Services will be held at a later date in Iowa.
Mrs. Mennenga was born in Pueblo, Colorado to the late Wallace and Wilma Skov Gehrke. She was married to her husband, Herman, for approximately 46 years before his passing and was fond of the country drives they used to go on together. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, painting, crocheting, and riding horses.
In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Mrs. Mennenga was preceded in death by her brother, James Gehrke.
She is survived by sons, Chris Mennenga (Jennifer) of Colorado and John Mennenga (Jennifer) of Iowa; daughter, Andrea Parrish (Pat) of Flintville; brothers, Wallace Gehrke (Sandy) of Texas, Richard Gehrke of Iowa, and John Gehrke (Jennette) of Iowa; sister, Kathy Lyman (Rick) of Iowa; grandchildren, James Mennenga (Ally) of Oregon, Tasha Walker (Charlie) of Tennessee, Kyle Mennenga of Arkansas, and Mia Mennenga of Iowa; great granddaughter, Harmony Stubblefield.
