James Wilson Grimes of Manchester, passed this life on Monday, September
21,2020 at his residence at the age of 72. Memorial services will be
scheduled at a later time.
A native of Kentucky, he was the son of the late Orval and Vada Grimes. He
was a U S Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was an artist and
loved to paint. He also enjoyed wood carving and reading.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa
Denson Grimes; brothers, Dale and Phillip Grimes and sisters, Diane and
Rosemary Grimes.
He is survived by son, James Woodie Grimes of Manchester and sisters,
Gloria Carpenter of Ashland City and Peggy Grimes of California.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
arrangements.