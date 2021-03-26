James Wesley Stotts III of Manchester passed this life on Thursday, March
25, 2021 at Unity Medical Center at the age of 57. Memorial services are
scheduled on Monday, March 29 at 6 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The
family will receive friends from 5-6 PM.
A native of Coffee County, he was the son of the late James Wesley Stotts
II and the late Ona Jones Stotts. He enjoyed working on cars and building
projects. He was a jokester and had a great sense of humor.
Mr. Stotts is survived by sons, Jimmy Stotts (Michelle) of Manchester and
Joseph Stotts (Beth) of Tullahoma; sister, Janet Cunningham of Manchester;
grandchildren, Journey Stotts, James Wesley Stotts V, Finnley Stotts and
Luna Stotts; nephew Nathan Cunningham of Manchester; good friend, Dewayne
Sissom of Cannon County and girlfriend, Shannon White of Manchester.
