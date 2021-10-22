Mr. James Thomas Wrisner, age 52, of Tullahoma, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in Manchester, TN.
Mr. Wrisner was born in McMinnville, TN, to his mother Samantha Louise
Bratcher Wrisner and late father James Houston Wrisner. He worked for the
City of Manchester as a heavy equipment operator. Mr. Wrisner loved going
fishing, playing his guitar, and loved life. In addition to his father, he
was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Cleve and Della Louis
Wrisner; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Evelyn Bratcher; and sister,
Angela Dawn Harris
Mr. Wrisner is survived by his wife, Joely Brown Wrisner, Tullahoma, TN;
mother, Samantha Louis Wrisner, Manchester, TN; children, Amber (Bobby)
Long, Brandon (Shannon) Wrisner, both of Decherd, TN, Emily Wrisner,
Tullahoma, TN, Ben and Andrew Pope, Cookeville, TN; step children, Brooke
Storie, Tullahoma, TN, Brandon Henley, Hillsboro, TN; grandchildren,
Skylar, Rylee, and Aubree Long all of Decherd, Huston and Kinzley Wrisner
of Decherd; brother, Josh (Whitney) Wrisner, Jacksonville, TN; sister,
Christy Wrisner, Manchester; nieces, Ashley Henley and Taylor Harris of
Manchester; nephew, Zack Hopkins of Chattanooga; great nieces, Aleena
Henley and Sadie Hopkins of Manchester; and a host of family and friends.
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, October 23, 2021, from
4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral
services will be conducted on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at 1:00pm in the
chapel of Central Funeral Home with Dr. Brenton Cox officiating. Burial
will follow in Webb Cemetery in Dibrell, TN.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com