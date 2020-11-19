James Shelton Warren of Fayetteville passed this life on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the age of 91. Visitation will be held at Lynchburg Funeral Home on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 11am to 12pm. A Graveside Service will follow at 2pm at Bevills Chapel Cemetery in Hazel Green, AL with Brother Sonny Moore officiating.
Mr. Warren, a native of Lincoln County, was the son of the late JJ and Ella Marr Warren. He loved the Lord and was strong in his faith. He served in the ministry for 56 years as pastor of First Church of God in Shelbyville. Mr. Warren always stayed busy, whether it was in the church, doing yardwork, or spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Warren was preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Lois Warren; daughters, Debbie Henderson and Kathy Jones; grandson, Shane Jones.
He is survived by his son, James Doraynn Warren; grandchildren, Stephanie Posey, Bryan Jones, Matthew Warren, Adam Warren, Zach Warren, Tiffany Crowe, and 14 great grandchildren.
