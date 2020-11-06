James Samuel Burton of the New Herman Community passed this life on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the age of 79. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, November 9th at 11:00AM at Lynchburg Cemetery with Bro James Bender officiating.
Mr. Burton was born in Moore County to the late Samuel and Susie Reese Burton. He was a member of the Hickory Hill Baptist Church and retired from American Can in Shelbyville. He restored old cars and trucks and even built four grandfather clocks. Woodworking, farming, hunting, and fishing were also some of the hobbies that he greatly enjoyed.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Burton was preceded in death by his brothers, Tommy Burton, JW Burton, Billy Burton, Tip Burton, and Junior Burton.
He is survived by loving wife, Rosa Ann Burton of New Herman Community; daughters, Regina Warren (Derek) of New Herman Community and Tina O’Neal (Anthony) of Charity Community; brother, Marvin Burton (Brenda) of Murfreesboro; sister, Barbara Pierce (Jackie) of Flat Creek; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; four grandchildren, Ben and Katie Warren, Sam and Elijah O’Neal.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to your church missionary fund.
For online guest registry please visit, www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com
LYNCHBURG FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.
James Samuel Burton
James Samuel Burton of the New Herman Community passed this life on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the age of 79. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, November 9th at 11:00AM at Lynchburg Cemetery with Bro James Bender officiating.