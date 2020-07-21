James Roy McKee of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, July 20, 2020 at
the Lynchburg Nursing Center at the age of 88 years. Memorial Services are
scheduled for Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home. The family will receive friends and relatives from 1 – 2 PM.
James, a native of Rutherford County, was the son of the late Spencer J.
and Maggie Lucille Paterson McKee. He was a very active senior citizen and
enjoyed going to the gym and working out. He also enjoyed playing bridge
at the senior citizen center. James was also a very dedicated AA sponsor
for over 50 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Concetta
“Tina” McKee; brother, Harry Eugene McKee and sister, Evelyn Roberta
Dunaway.
He is survived by sons, Anthony Kapalczynski (Jennifer) of Memphis and
Louis Kapalczynski (Brenda) of Meridian, Idaho; daughter, Jennifer Gilbert
(James) of Parker, CO; sister, Maybell Basham of Murfreesboro and four
grandchildren, James Gilbert and Brandon, Ryan and Kaylee Kapalczynski.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.