James Ralph “Jay” Reeves, III, age 59, of Manchester, TN, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Burial will be at Sequatchie Valley Memorial Gardens in Jasper, TN, at a later date.
Jay was born in Coffee County, TN, the son of the late James Ralph Reeves, II and Peggy Jane Reeves, who survives. He is survived by “the love of his life”, his wife, Delilah Reeves; two sisters; three children; and one stepson. He was also preceded in death by one sister and one child.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Reeves family.
www.manchesterfuneralhome.com