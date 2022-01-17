Funeral services for Mr. James “Pete” Lewis Hillis, age 78 years, and 10 days of Beechgrove, will be conducted on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 1 PM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in the New Beechgrove Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday from 5 – 8 PM at the funeral home. Mr. Hillis passed away on Friday at his home after an extended illness.
“Pete”, as he was fondly known by family and friends, was born on January 4, 1944, to the late Lewis Henry and Georgia Harrell Hillis in Bell Buckle, TN. He was known for his athleticism in high school in Charleston, IL, where he set many records in track. Mr. Pete was a deacon at the First Baptist Church of Beechgrove for over 40 years. He enjoyed hunting with his sons and attending the ball games of his grandchildren. He was the trainer for the walking horses at Steve Hill Stables for many years. Mr. Pete and Chad, his son, would buy walking horse colts every year.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Pete is preceded in death by his grandson, Taylan Gage Hillis, brothers, Bobby Gene and George Thomas Hillis, and his sisters, Dorothy Moore, Betty Lou Winn, Mary Jo Smith, Mary Elizabeth Hillis, and Bessie Ruth Allen. Mr. Pete is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Janie Evalyn Gordon Hillis; sons, Tracy Hillis, and his wife, Monica, and Chad Hillis and his wife, Colleen; grandchildren, Trista Blair and Treydin Chance Hillis, and Keelie Shea and Olivia Danyel Hillis; sister, Cathey Wade and her husband, Roy; several nieces, nephews, and extended family members, and a host of friends.
