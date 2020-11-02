Mr. James Orville Kelly, age 82, of Manchester, passed from this life on
Thursday, October 29, 2020, at St. Thomas – Rutherford in Murfreesboro, TN.
James was born in Sherwood, TN, on May 13, 1938, the son of the late
Orville and Arnie Kelly. He was a truck driver for 53 years before his
retirement. James loved going to the flea market, watching Gun Smoke, and
John Wayne. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather,
great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather.
James is preceded in death by his parents Orville and Arnie Kelly. He is
survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Sadie Harris Kelly; five sons,
Michael Kelly, Tommy Kelly, Ron Ingle, Roger Ingle, and Robin Ingle
(Julie); three daughters, Sherry Bush (Larry), Susan Congrove (Dennis), and
Vickie Ingle; eleven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and one
great-great-grandchild.
