James Neil Gore Sr, 83, peacefully passed this life at his home
Sunday, February 16, 2020. A graduate of Tennessee Tech University in
Cookeville, TN, Mr. Gore was a mechanical engineer who retired from AEDC.
He served as an Elder at First Presbyterian Church of Manchester where he
was a member since 1962. He was an avid UT football fan and a member of
several local civic organizations. He enjoyed the arts, ham radio,
photography, and stained glass. He was widely known for his pen and ink
artwork. Mr. Gore was preceded in death by his parents James and Addie
Thompson Gore and sister Donna Gore (Reeves) Turney. He is survived by his
wife Marjorie Haden Gore; sons James N. Gore Jr. (Susan) of Knoxville, and
Warren Haden Gore of Manchester; daughter Laura Gore Jent of Tullahoma;
grandchildren James Neil Gore III (Emily) of Atlanta, Elizabeth Smith Gore
and Thomas Haden Gore of Knoxville, Madison Jent Cantrell (Mykel) of
Manchester, and Allison Mariah Jent of Tullahoma; great grandson, August
Mykel Cantrell; nephews Steven Gore Turney (Angie) of Murfreesboro and
Richard Reeves Turney of Manchester. A private Memorial Service will be
held with the family at a later date. Central Funeral Home in charge of
arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the First
Presbyterian Church of Manchester, the Manchester Arts Center or your
favorite charity.
