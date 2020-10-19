Funeral services for Mr. James “Mickey Jim” Crosslin, age 76, of Columbia, TN, will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Manchester, TN. Burial will follow in Long Cemetery in Van Buren County, TN. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until the time of service at the church. Mr. Crosslin passed from this life on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, TN.
James was born in Coffee County, TN, on July 15, 1944, the son of the late Hollis and Clara Crosslin. He was a United States Air Force Veteran, and a partner at Totalgraphics. James was a long time member of the First Baptist Church in Manchester, and he was a current member of Station Hill Church in Spring Hill, TN. James graduated from Coffee County High School in 1962. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.
In addition to his parents, James is also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Billy Crosslin. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Janie Crosslin; two daughters, Michelle Kitchen (Travis) and Susan Rogers (Chris); one brother, Ray Crosslin (Rosie); five grandchildren, Truitt, McCartney “Mac”, Everleigh, Emma, and Lillie; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to The Building Fund or a ministry of First Baptist Church of Manchester, or Hope for the World Mission at Station Hill Church in Spring Hill.
